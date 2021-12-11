Colorado Springs Police investigate Holiday Inn robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a Holiday Inn near Powers Boulevard and North Carefree was reportedly robbed at gunpoint. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say a suspect came into the hotel and walked out with $250.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5′9″. He was reportedly wearing a green zip up jacket, white shirt, dark pants, and left the area in a dark colored car.

If you have any information on the robbery or the alleged suspect, please call police at 719-444-7000.

