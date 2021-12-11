Colorado Springs Fire responds to fire at large single-family home Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working structure fire near Centennial Boulevard and West Filmore Street. Crews say the fire is in a single-family home.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are still working to control the fire at this time. pic.twitter.com/WbBMccMJek — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 11, 2021

Fire crews say they were able to get the main body of the fire knocked down around 7:40 a.m. and are working to contain the hidden fire.

As crews got to the scene they found heavy fire, and are asking people to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported as of 7:30 a.m.

