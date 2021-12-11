Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire responds to fire at large single-family home Saturday

Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working structure fire near Centennial Boulevard and West Filmore Street. Crews say the fire is in a single family home.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working structure fire near Centennial Boulevard and West Filmore Street. Crews say the fire is in a single-family home.

Fire crews say they were able to get the main body of the fire knocked down around 7:40 a.m. and are working to contain the hidden fire.

As crews got to the scene they found heavy fire, and are asking people to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported as of 7:30 a.m.

11 News has crews headed to the scene, we will update this article as more information becomes available.

