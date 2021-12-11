Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating ‘light smoke’ at the Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are at the Citadel Mall investigating light smoke near the Foot Locker shop. They tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Crews say no active fire has been found, they are only investigating at this time.

People should avoid the area as multiple fire crews are in the area.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD on scene at the Citadal Mall investigating light smoke conditions near the Foot Locker shop. No active fire found. Investigation only at this point. Please avoid the area, multiple fire apparatus in the area and responding. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.