Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating ‘light smoke’ at the Citadel Mall
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are at the Citadel Mall investigating light smoke near the Foot Locker shop. They tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
Crews say no active fire has been found, they are only investigating at this time.
People should avoid the area as multiple fire crews are in the area.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
