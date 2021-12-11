Canon City Police investigate reported assualt on the Riverwalk Trail

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City Police are currently working on a reported assault on the Riverwalk Trail near John Griffin Regional Park. That’s near Highway 50 and South 9th Street in Canon City.

Officers say at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday a woman was “attacked by an unknown male near the western entrance of the park”. The victim was reportedly able to fight off her attacker and escape from teh attacker,k only suffering minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

The suspect left the area and officers are currently working to identify and locate the person. Canon City police say the suspect is a white man, about 5′7″ wearing a black top and black pants.

If you have any information on this incident or the alleged suspect call the Canon City Police Department 719-276-5611.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

