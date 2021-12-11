Advertisement

Broncos plan tributes for WR Demaryius Thomas at Mile High Sunday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against...
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is seen during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - After the shocking death of retired Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, his former team is planning to honor his memory at Mile High.

The Broncos will hold a pregame moment of silence as well as a video tribute at Empower Field during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Denver will also wear a No. 88 decal on their helmets, Thomas’s number during his nine year career with the Broncos.

Thomas was found dead Thursday in his home near Atlanta. Police believe Thomas suffered a medical issue. His family told the Associated Press Thomas likely died from a seizure, which were recurring problems for Thomas stemming from a car crash over a year ago.

Thomas was the Broncos first round pick in 2010, playing with Denver through the 2018 season. He caught 63 touchdowns in his NFL career and was part of the Super Bowl 50 championship team.

Denver (6-6) will host the Lions (1-10-1) at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday at 2:05pm.

‘Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Academy/Austin Bluffs standoff 12/10/2021
Man killed after reportedly firing shots at officers during standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
Bobby Turner and Lindsey McCartan were arrested Nov. 30, 2021.
Duo accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in property across El Paso County
2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing ‘historic’ increases, yet again

Latest News

The Denver Broncos released a statement late Thursday night on the death of Demaryius Thomas.
Denver Broncos devastated and heartbroken after death of Demaryius Thomas
Air Force basketball logo
Montana beats Air Force 66-48, Falcons win streak snapped at 7
Air Force Hockey
Air Force Hockey to co-host Ice Breaker Tournament with Denver
A graphic made by Colorado State University Athletics to announce their new head football coach.
CSU hires Jay Norvell as head football coach