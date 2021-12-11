Broncos plan tributes for WR Demaryius Thomas at Mile High Sunday

DENVER (KKTV) - After the shocking death of retired Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, his former team is planning to honor his memory at Mile High.

The Broncos will hold a pregame moment of silence as well as a video tribute at Empower Field during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Denver will also wear a No. 88 decal on their helmets, Thomas’s number during his nine year career with the Broncos.

Thomas was found dead Thursday in his home near Atlanta. Police believe Thomas suffered a medical issue. His family told the Associated Press Thomas likely died from a seizure, which were recurring problems for Thomas stemming from a car crash over a year ago.

Thomas was the Broncos first round pick in 2010, playing with Denver through the 2018 season. He caught 63 touchdowns in his NFL career and was part of the Super Bowl 50 championship team.

Denver (6-6) will host the Lions (1-10-1) at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday at 2:05pm.

