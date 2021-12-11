4 cars involved in pile-up crash, 1 arrested for DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say alcohol appears to be a factor in a four car crash that happened late Friday night.

Officers responded to the area near Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Four cars were reportedly involved in a pile up collision and two other vehicles were impacted.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CSPD says alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash and one person was arrested for DUI. That persons identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.