4 cars involved in pile-up crash, 1 arrested for DUI

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say alcohol appears to be a factor in a four car crash that happened late Friday night.

Officers responded to the area near Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Four cars were reportedly involved in a pile up collision and two other vehicles were impacted.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CSPD says alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash and one person was arrested for DUI. That persons identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

