Woman accused of killing her stepson in Colorado will get another mental health evaluation, could delay next court date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The case against a woman accused of brutally killing her stepson is back in front of a judge.

11 News Anchor Catherine Silver was in the courtroom on Thursday when we learned Letecia Stauch will get a new mental health evaluation. Letecia’s defense team says this new mental health issue involved the time after the death of her stepson, Gannon Stauch.

Letecia’s attorneys have not revealed many details, but say it is a dissociative disorder that was brought on by, “acute stress.” There are a lot of questions about her condition and how it will impact the case. It is important to note that this is different than a competency evaluation or an insanity plea. Letecia has been found mentally fit to stand trial twice before and has entered a plea of not guilty.

Prosecutors believe she killed 11-year-old Gannon in his bedroom. Gannon disappeared from his neighborhood near Colorado Springs in January of 2020, and his remains were later found in Florida. A timeline of the case can be found at the bottom of this article. Click here to watch an exclusive interview by 11 News when we interviewed Letecia while there search for Gannon was underway.

Letecia is now facing multiple charges including first-degree murder. She will go to the state mental hospital in Pueblo for the new evaluation. The process could delay her next court appearance scheduled for January.

Prosecution is raising concerns about how this mental health issue will impact the case moving forward. Judge Werner interrupts and reminds courtroom that this is different than an insanity plea or competency issue. — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) December 9, 2021

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

Monday, Jan. 27

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of a runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Tuesday, Jan. 28

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

- Arrest affidavit says this was the day Stauch hid Gannon’s body in an area north of Palmer Lake in Douglas County. She would allegedly return to this spot over the next few days to make sure his remains were hidden.

Thursday, Jan. 30

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson. She leaves for South Carolina shortly after this interview.

Monday, Feb. 3

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Monday, March 2

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4

- Stauch allegedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

Friday, March 20

- Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Stauch.

Nov. 4, 2021:

-Letecia pleads not guilty

