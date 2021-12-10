WATCH: In-depth conversation with Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn on House approving $786 billion defense funding bill

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The House approved the 2022 annual defense bill this week with strong bipartisan support.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizes $786 billion for defense and national security. Colorado Republican lawmaker Rep. Doug Lamborn pointed out the amount is $25 billion more for the Pentagon than President Joe Biden had requested during a one-on-one interview with 11 News. You can watch the in-depth conversation on the NDAA at the top of this article and what it means for Colorado along with the country.

Some of the highlights of the bill:

-2.7% raise for troops.

-Prohibits the DoD from dishonorably discharging service members that aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Prohibits funding Taliban or using DoD assets to transfer frozen currency to Taliban.

-$7.1 billion for the IndoPacific Deterrence Initiative.

-Requires DoD to provide annual updates to Congress on China’s military advancements.

-Fully funds the European Deterrence Initiative and focuses on boosting U.S. allies near Russia’s border.

The bill passed with a vote of 363-70 in the House.

“I was pleased to vote for the National Defense Authorization Act, one of the most crucial pieces of legislation I work on every year,” Rep. Lamborn said according to a news release from his office. “This legislation will benefit the Fifth Congressional District thanks to the concentration of space, missile defense, and new defense technologies. The FY22 NDAA will be essential in maintaining our competitive advantage over adversaries like Russia and China. This legislation provides a pay raise to our troops, strengthens our partnership with Israel, and works to modernize our nuclear triad. This legislation includes my bill, the Chaplains Memorial Preservation Act to update the Protestant, Catholic, and Jewish chaplain memorials at Arlington National Cemetery. In addition, I supported some protections for our military members who decide not to get vaccinated, including preventing them from being dishonorably discharged. Importantly, this legislation begins to hold the Biden Administration accountable for their disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.”

One of the elements that was removed from the NDAA by the Senate was a provision by Rep. Lamborn that would have postponed any work toward moving U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, at least until the completion of two investigations. Rep. Lamborn added he believes the results of those investigations will be released in the first half of 2022.

Now the bill heads to the Senate where it is expected to pass with bipartisan support.

The final text summary of the FY22 NDAA from the House Armed Services Committee, which Rep. Lamborn is part of, can be read below:

