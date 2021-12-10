Advertisement

Suspect reportedly fired shots at officers during standoff in northeast Colorado Springs

North Academy/Austin Bluffs standoff 12/10/2021
North Academy/Austin Bluffs standoff 12/10/2021(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect reportedly fired shots at officers during a standoff in northeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs officers were involved in a shooting Friday morning near North Academy and Austin Bluffs. Residents were told to shelter in place around 3:30 a.m. due to a barricaded suspect. That order was lifted around 5:45 a.m.

Police told 11 News the suspect reportedly fired shots back at officers. At the time of this writing, there is no update on any injuries, or the status of the suspect or officers involved.

11 News on scene heard about five gunshots at 4 a.m. as officers surrounded a car behind the 24 Hour Fitness. At one point, SWAT was on the roof and a K-9 was on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

