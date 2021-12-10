Suspect reportedly fired shots at officers during standoff in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect reportedly fired shots at officers during a standoff in northeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs officers were involved in a shooting Friday morning near North Academy and Austin Bluffs. Residents were told to shelter in place around 3:30 a.m. due to a barricaded suspect. That order was lifted around 5:45 a.m.

Please avoid the area of Morning Sun Ave. and Academy Blvd. CSPD officers were involved in a shooting and the scene is still active and unsafe. The suspect is not yet in custody . A shelter in place has been issued for the area.Additional information forthcoming when available — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 10, 2021

Police told 11 News the suspect reportedly fired shots back at officers. At the time of this writing, there is no update on any injuries, or the status of the suspect or officers involved.

11 News on scene heard about five gunshots at 4 a.m. as officers surrounded a car behind the 24 Hour Fitness. At one point, SWAT was on the roof and a K-9 was on scene.

BREAKING: Reported stand-off/barricaded suspect near N. Academy and Austin Bluffs behind the 24 Hour Fitness.



Police tell 11 News a suspect fired at officers, and officers reportedly fired back. No word on any injuries yet. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/QcKFvnkHRw — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) December 10, 2021

