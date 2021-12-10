Pueblo considering indoor mask mandate through the end of January

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Today city leaders in Pueblo sent a letter to the county board of health asking for them to implement what they call “winter mitigation measures”.

This would include an indoor mask mandate through the end of January.

While Covid cases are trending downwards in Pueblo County Mayor Nick Gradisar tells me this madate is important to protect Pueblo’s hospital system.

He told me “Last year when we didn’t have a vaccine we had to shut down businesses and limit capacity. This year we have a vaccine so we don’t have to do that, but since then we haven’t gotten enough people vaccinated and we’ve effectively shut down our hospitals to take care of only sick Covid patients.”

The numbers back up his claim. All 42 critical care beds at Parkview Hospital are currently occupied, and 28 of those beds are being used for Covid patients.

Both Pueblo hospitals, Parkview and Saint Mary Corwin have been over 90% capacity since September. Parkview had to request help through FEMA and brought in two different teams from the National Disaster Medical System.

Now that second team is transitioning out of the hospital and the city wants to do all that it can to ease the surge of covid patients the hospital is still caring for everyday.

“It’s not just a question of “If I don’t wear a mask, and I get sick. That’s nobody’s business but mine.” It is because you’re putting a burden on the healthcare system that is already performing at the max and has been performing at the max for virtually a year.” continued Gradisar.

The board of health will have a chance to review the city’s request at a work session tomorrow. They will have their next meeting on Wednesday, the 22nd. If there is a vote on the possible mandate, that is when it will occur.

