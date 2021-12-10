Advertisement

Pueblo considering indoor mask mandate through the end of January

By Jack Heeke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Today city leaders in Pueblo sent a letter to the county board of health asking for them to implement what they call “winter mitigation measures”.

This would include an indoor mask mandate through the end of January.

While Covid cases are trending downwards in Pueblo County Mayor Nick Gradisar tells me this madate is important to protect Pueblo’s hospital system.

He told me “Last year when we didn’t have a vaccine we had to shut down businesses and limit capacity. This year we have a vaccine so we don’t have to do that, but since then we haven’t gotten enough people vaccinated and we’ve effectively shut down our hospitals to take care of only sick Covid patients.”

The numbers back up his claim. All 42 critical care beds at Parkview Hospital are currently occupied, and 28 of those beds are being used for Covid patients.

Both Pueblo hospitals, Parkview and Saint Mary Corwin have been over 90% capacity since September. Parkview had to request help through FEMA and brought in two different teams from the National Disaster Medical System.

Now that second team is transitioning out of the hospital and the city wants to do all that it can to ease the surge of covid patients the hospital is still caring for everyday.

“It’s not just a question of “If I don’t wear a mask, and I get sick. That’s nobody’s business but mine.” It is because you’re putting a burden on the healthcare system that is already performing at the max and has been performing at the max for virtually a year.” continued Gradisar.

The board of health will have a chance to review the city’s request at a work session tomorrow. They will have their next meeting on Wednesday, the 22nd. If there is a vote on the possible mandate, that is when it will occur.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
Daytime footage outside the scene of a shooting on Herd Street southeast of downtown Colorado...
Springs officer shoots and kills suspect threatening police with knife
Police cars can be seen at the site of deadly crash involving a police cruiser and pedestrian. ...
Pedestrian killed in collision with Colorado Springs police SUV near downtown
Joy Tomlinson and Shane Wynn.
2 arrested in El Paso County with more than 2 pounds of meth and 800 fentanyl pills seized
Suspect taken into custody on I-25 12/6/21.
Woman identified following a chase down I-25 that ended in at least 1 shot being fired by a trooper north of Monument

Latest News

Table displaying monthly average crime rates by category in Colorado.
Increased crime wave throughout Colorado, according to new report
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
2021 Violent Crime rate on pace to be highest since 1994 in Colorado, according to new report
Mitch Morrissey, former Denver district attorney
Former Denver district attorney and criminal justice expert advises on high crime rates in Colorado
12/9/21
In-depth conversation with Colorado Rep. Lamborn on NDAA, $786 billion defense funding bill