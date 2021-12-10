Powers Boulevard and Galley Road closed Friday morning due to serious crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of 6 a.m. Friday, Powers Boulevard and Galley Road in Colorado Springs remained closed because of a serious crash.

Colorado Springs Police say the area between Platte and Galley will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

The intersection of Galley/Powers as well as Powers between Platte and Galley will be closed due to a serious accident. Please seek alternative routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 10, 2021

Officers on scene tell 11 News one person was taken to the hospital; their current condition is unknown.

The Major Crash Team responded and is currently investigating.

Drivers should use alternative routes.

No other information was available at the time this article was written. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

