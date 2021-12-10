Police: suspects on the run after robbery in Briargate area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery early Friday morning. It happened near North Union Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard.

Officers responded to a robbery call and determined two suspects entered a business, showed a gun, and demanded cash.

The suspects reportedly left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No suspect description was available at the time this article was written.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

