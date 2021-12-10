Multiple reports of Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas passing away

DENVER (KKTV) - Thursday night just after 9 p.m. a slew of posts on social media started honoring former Denver Broncos Wide Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas.

An Atlanta sports reporter, Miles Garrett with Fox 5 Sports, was one of the first people to report the news via Twitter. Soon after, Vic Lombardi with Altitude Sports in Denver added he was able to confirm the tragic news.

Just got confirmation as well.



Demaryius Thomas has passed.



One of the kindest humans I've ever met. EVER. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) December 10, 2021

Thomas was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and was instrumental in their Super Bowl 50 win playing alongside Peyton Manning. Thomas had countless memorable moments, including the 80-yard touchdown thrown by Tim Tebow in overtime against the Steelers in a 2012 playoff game.

Thomas, known by fans as “DT,” recently announced his retirement from the NFL after a 10-year career. He was 33. On top of the Super Bowl win, Thomas was selected for five Pro Bowls and won two AFC Championship games.

It isn’t clear how Thomas passed.

I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School - Jeff Clayton.



He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33. pic.twitter.com/WnmVfm1ln2 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 10, 2021

