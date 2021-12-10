Advertisement

Multiple reports of Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas passing away

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas warms up before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII...
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas warms up before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Thursday night just after 9 p.m. a slew of posts on social media started honoring former Denver Broncos Wide Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas.

An Atlanta sports reporter, Miles Garrett with Fox 5 Sports, was one of the first people to report the news via Twitter. Soon after, Vic Lombardi with Altitude Sports in Denver added he was able to confirm the tragic news.

Thomas was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and was instrumental in their Super Bowl 50 win playing alongside Peyton Manning. Thomas had countless memorable moments, including the 80-yard touchdown thrown by Tim Tebow in overtime against the Steelers in a 2012 playoff game.

Thomas, known by fans as “DT,” recently announced his retirement from the NFL after a 10-year career. He was 33. On top of the Super Bowl win, Thomas was selected for five Pro Bowls and won two AFC Championship games.

It isn’t clear how Thomas passed.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
Daytime footage outside the scene of a shooting on Herd Street southeast of downtown Colorado...
Springs officer shoots and kills suspect threatening police with knife
Police cars can be seen at the site of deadly crash involving a police cruiser and pedestrian. ...
Pedestrian killed in collision with Colorado Springs police SUV near downtown
Joy Tomlinson and Shane Wynn.
2 arrested in El Paso County with more than 2 pounds of meth and 800 fentanyl pills seized
Suspect taken into custody on I-25 12/6/21.
Woman identified following a chase down I-25 that ended in at least 1 shot being fired by a trooper north of Monument

Latest News

Table displaying monthly average crime rates by category in Colorado.
Increased crime wave throughout Colorado, according to new report
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
2021 Violent Crime rate on pace to be highest since 1994 in Colorado, according to new report
Mitch Morrissey, former Denver district attorney
Former Denver district attorney and criminal justice expert advises on high crime rates in Colorado
Chesney files legislation against Pritzker’s school mask mandate
Pueblo considering indoor mask mandate through the end of January