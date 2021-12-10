Multiple reports of Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas passing away
DENVER (KKTV) - Thursday night just after 9 p.m. a slew of posts on social media started honoring former Denver Broncos Wide Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas.
An Atlanta sports reporter, Miles Garrett with Fox 5 Sports, was one of the first people to report the news via Twitter. Soon after, Vic Lombardi with Altitude Sports in Denver added he was able to confirm the tragic news.
Thomas was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and was instrumental in their Super Bowl 50 win playing alongside Peyton Manning. Thomas had countless memorable moments, including the 80-yard touchdown thrown by Tim Tebow in overtime against the Steelers in a 2012 playoff game.
Thomas, known by fans as “DT,” recently announced his retirement from the NFL after a 10-year career. He was 33. On top of the Super Bowl win, Thomas was selected for five Pro Bowls and won two AFC Championship games.
It isn’t clear how Thomas passed.
