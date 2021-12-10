Advertisement

Man arrested for crimes related to ‘sexual exploitation and luring of children’ in Colorado Springs

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have one man in custody for crimes related to the sexual exploitation and luring of children.

On Thursday, investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence near Centennial Boulevard and Mule Deer Drive. During the search 20-year-old Alexandre Wallace was arrested.

Wallace was taken to the CJC and is being held without bond until he can appear before a judge.

We will update this article as more information as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
North Academy/Austin Bluffs standoff 12/10/2021
Man killed after reportedly firing shots at officers during standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
Bobby Turner and Lindsey McCartan were arrested Nov. 30, 2021.
Duo accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in property across El Paso County
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing ‘historic’ increases, yet again

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Colorado National Guard.
Colorado National Guard provides continued support to state COVID-19 response
Vaccine
Governor’s Office Urges Coloradans to Get Vaccinated and Boosted and Show Courtesy & Respect by Following Local Public Health Guidance
A bear recently went head-to-head with this inflatable reindeer decoration in Monrovia, CA.
WATCH: Bear vs. inflatable reindeer
Pueblo County District 70
D-70 asks Pueblo Health Department to end mask mandate in schools