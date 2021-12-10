Man arrested for crimes related to ‘sexual exploitation and luring of children’ in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have one man in custody for crimes related to the sexual exploitation and luring of children.

On Thursday, investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence near Centennial Boulevard and Mule Deer Drive. During the search 20-year-old Alexandre Wallace was arrested.

Wallace was taken to the CJC and is being held without bond until he can appear before a judge.

We will update this article as more information as we learn more.

