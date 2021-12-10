Increased crime wave throughout Colorado, according to new report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Violent crime has increased by 30% over the last decade in Colorado, according to a new report.

The report, “The Colorado Crime Wave: An Economic Analysis of Crime and the Need for Data Driven Solutions,” released Thursday ranks Colorado number one in auto and property theft in the nation. You can read the report at the bottom of this article.

Former Denver District Attorney, Mitch Morrissey, sheds some insight on contributing factors that led to the rising crime rates. He was responsible for the prosecution of more than 6,000 felony and 15,000 misdemeanor criminal cases each year, before retiring in 2017.

“What we’re seeing are people committing violent crimes and repeat offenders being arrested then let out the next day,” explained Morrissey in a one-on-one interview with 11 News Reporter Jessica McClain. “These criminals will appear on Zoom or in court, but what they’re doing is committing crimes while out on bond.”

There are a high number of people under the supervision of the criminal justice system that are on parole, on bond, or out on probation that are re-offending.

According to Morrissey, adjustments are being made for time served while these felons are serving, how much time off they get, and how soon they’ll get paroled. The violent crime rate was significantly lower 10 years ago and homicide rates were at an all-time low. The State of Colorado needs to look at policies and state legislative laws put in place and change them, Morrissey suggests.

“We have to look at those things that have impacted our rise in violent crimes across the board which are very concerning to people,” according to Morrissey. “And refocus when it comes to accountability in the State of Colorado.”

