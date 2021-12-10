Governor’s Office Urges Coloradans to Get Vaccinated and Boosted and Show Courtesy & Respect by Following Local Public Health Guidance

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Polis’s office released the following statement to provide clarity related to a recent interview with CPR’s Colorado Matters related to mask mandates.

“Governor Polis has been an outspoken supporter of the freedom and local control we deserve and he respects local public health ability to make decisions that will protect their communities from the spread of COVID-19 because they understand the needs in their communities.

“In recent remarks to CPR, he indicated that it is not the role of the state public health department to tell people what to wear. He wanted to be clear that he was referring to the state role because that word was not formally included in the remarks and wasn’t clear enough from the context. Of course, he believes that local leaders can and should put disease reduction protocols in place based off their disease levels and community support for those policies.

“Overall, the Governor believes the best and most impactful way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get the safe and effective vaccine and to get boosted and he continues to encourage Coloradans to wear masks indoors and avoid large gatherings.”

Click here for the latest information on vaccine clinic dates and times, as well as mobile vaccination clinic stops.

