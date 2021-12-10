Advertisement

Governor’s Office Urges Coloradans to Get Vaccinated and Boosted and Show Courtesy & Respect by Following Local Public Health Guidance

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Polis’s office released the following statement to provide clarity related to a recent interview with CPR’s Colorado Matters related to mask mandates.

“Governor Polis has been an outspoken supporter of the freedom and local control we deserve and he respects local public health ability to make decisions that will protect their communities from the spread of COVID-19 because they understand the needs in their communities.

“In recent remarks to CPR, he indicated that it is not the role of the state public health department to tell people what to wear. He wanted to be clear that he was referring to the state role because that word was not formally included in the remarks and wasn’t clear enough from the context. Of course, he believes that local leaders can and should put disease reduction protocols in place based off their disease levels and community support for those policies.

“Overall, the Governor believes the best and most impactful way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get the safe and effective vaccine and to get boosted and he continues to encourage Coloradans to wear masks indoors and avoid large gatherings.”

Click here for the latest information on vaccine clinic dates and times, as well as mobile vaccination clinic stops.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
Bobby Turner and Lindsey McCartan were arrested Nov. 30, 2021.
Duo accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in property across El Paso County
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing ‘historic’ increases, yet again
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Woman accused of killing her stepson in Colorado will get another mental health evaluation, could delay next court date

Latest News

A bear recently went head-to-head with this inflatable reindeer decoration in Monrovia, CA.
WATCH: Bear vs. inflatable reindeer
Pueblo County District 70
D-70 asks Pueblo Health Department to end mask mandate in schools
Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to put out a homeless camp fire near...
Colorado Springs Fire Department puts out homeless camp fire
Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating smoke coming from a storm sewer system near...
Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes homeless campfire in underground drainage system