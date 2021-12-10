Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas warms up before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII...
Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas found dead in his home at 33
2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing ‘historic’ increases, yet again
Bobby Turner and Lindsey McCartan were arrested Nov. 30, 2021.
Duo accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in property across El Paso County
Two suspects involved in two different break-ins at a Colorado business. Suspect 1 is pictured...
Business owner near Monument hit twice in one week by thieves

Latest News

U.S. consumer prices soared 6.8% over the past 12 months, the biggest spike since 1982.
Consumer prices soared 6.8% over past 12 months
According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made...
Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51
The Denver Broncos released a statement late Thursday night on the death of Demaryius Thomas.
Denver Broncos devastated and heartbroken after death of Demaryius Thomas
Justice Elena Kagan, left, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Stephen Breyer pay their...
LIVE: Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case