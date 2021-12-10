Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:40 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas warms up before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII...
Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas found dead in his home at 33
2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing ‘historic’ increases, yet again
Bobby Turner and Lindsey McCartan were arrested Nov. 30, 2021.
Duo accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in property across El Paso County
Two suspects involved in two different break-ins at a Colorado business. Suspect 1 is pictured...
Business owner near Monument hit twice in one week by thieves

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Firefighters rescued a dog from a frozen pond in upstate New York.
Fire crew saves stuck dog from frozen pond
Mountain Snow & Wind Tomorrow
Cold & Windy Friday
While Delta remains the biggest Covid-19 threat in the US, the Omicron coronavirus variant has...
Omicron variant in half the country, COVID-19 cases rise