Denver Broncos devastated and heartbroken after death of Demaryius Thomas

The Denver Broncos released a statement late Thursday night on the death of Demaryius Thomas.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos released a statement late Thursday night after the death of Demaryius Thomas was confirmed.

In the statement, the Broncos say they are “devastated and completely heartbroken”.

The full statement can be found below.

It is still unknown how Thomas passed. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

