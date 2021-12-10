Denver Broncos devastated and heartbroken after death of Demaryius Thomas
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos released a statement late Thursday night after the death of Demaryius Thomas was confirmed.
In the statement, the Broncos say they are “devastated and completely heartbroken”.
The full statement can be found below.
It is still unknown how Thomas passed. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
