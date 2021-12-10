Denver Broncos devastated and heartbroken after death of Demaryius Thomas

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos released a statement late Thursday night after the death of Demaryius Thomas was confirmed.

In the statement, the Broncos say they are “devastated and completely heartbroken”.

The full statement can be found below.

We are devastated and completely heartbroken.



Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

It is still unknown how Thomas passed. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

