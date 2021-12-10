Deaths from drunk driving in Colorado continue to increase, as law enforcement raises awareness

DENVER (KKTV) - So far in 2021 more than 220 deaths alone were a result of drinking and driving in Colorado, according to the Colonel Matthew Packard with the Colorado State Patrol.

Trooper Josh Lewis with CSP spoke with 11 News on Wednesday as his agency gets set to patrol the highway for the upcoming holidays. You can watch that interview, and hear the messenger Trooper Lewis has to say, at the top of this article.

The rise in impaired drivers behind the wheel is a growing concern. The question becomes, with all the advanced technology in rideshare options out there, why are people still driving while impaired? The unfortunate reality is, Colorado continues to see an increase in deaths from drunk drivers, despite having multiple alternative options for transportation.

Driving drunk is a choice, no one forces someone to get behind the wheel after a night of drinking and drive home. Many senseless deaths can be prevented by planning ahead, and being prepared. Taking proactive measures is key saving your life and the lives of others.

“There are options, the Department of Transportation has done things like extend hours for public transportation, and RDT”, explains Trooper Lewis. “They’re offering free or discounted rideshares so you can get discount codes and coupons, that will allow you to take these ride services so you never have to get behind the wheel.”

According to data shared by the Colorado Department of Transportation, 16 people have died in crashes involving impairment in El Paso County this year alone, with data through December. In the City of Colorado Springs, 10 people have died as a result of a fatal crash that involved impairment. Colorado State Patrol wants that number to be 0 next year.

“We want people to enjoy themselves,” says Trooper Lewis. “It’s the holidays have fun go out, just have a plan ahead of time, that’s what we’re asking for.”

From Dec. 1 – Jan. 3, 2022, Coloradans can redeem the $15 ride credit using the code "HOLIDAYSAFE" in the Promotions section of the Uber app. The ride credits, available statewide, are limited to one use per person and valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. - 5 a.m.

