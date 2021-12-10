D-70 asks Pueblo Health Department to end mask mandate in schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County D-70 Board of Education is asking the Pueblo County Health Department to reconsider the mask mandate within schools. D-70 sent the letter on Friday.

The following letter was sent to the health department on Friday:

Dear Members of the Board of Health,

The members of the newly elected District 70 Board of Education would like to first thank you for meeting with us and allowing us to share our concerns and develop a working relationship with the PDPHE. The undersigned would like to ask that you reconsider your mandate on our students in Pueblo County. It is becoming evident within our schools that these measures are being detrimental to our children. The duty of keeping kids in school and in a prosperous learning environment should be left up to the district. The decisions to mask or vaccinate children should solely rest on the students, their parents, and their doctors.

As your own data has recently shown, the community is starting to trend down in the number of Covid cases. Even if the numbers were not trending down however, forcing the schools to adhere to a mandate that would never be influential enough to change the trend of the community caseload is unrealistic. These measures have never had a clear and insight, and this is causing an undue strain on the learning system. We as a community are tired of being forced to adhere to mandates that are not proving effective in comparison to the despair that they are causing to students and our community.

Forcing schools to adhere to mandates offering questionable effectiveness, while unable to demonstrate the positive effectiveness of masks, on community cases as a whole is unrealistic. There has been segregation of unvaccinated and vaccinated children and making these mandates, yet there has been no consideration for students having natural immunity. As natural immunity to a virus has proven more affective than immunization, these are factors that should be taken into account when considering immunity.

We ask that you immediately remove these mandates and leave these decisions to the district and the communities in which they are located. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Respectfully,

Pueblo District 70 School Board

