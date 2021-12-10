Colorado Springs Fire responding to grass fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to put out a homeless camp fire near Garden of the Gods Road and Mark Dabling Boulevard.

Crews on scene say the fire is currently at one-third of an area and currently have water on the fire.

We are working to learn more information and will update this article as more information becomes available.

