Colorado Springs Fire responding to grass fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently working to put out a homeless camp fire near Garden of the Gods Road and Mark Dabling Boulevard.

Crews on scene say the fire is currently at one-third of an area and currently have water on the fire.

We are working to learn more information and will update this article as more information becomes available.

