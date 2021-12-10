Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating smoke coming from sewer system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating smoke coming from a storm sewer system near Austin Bluffs and Academy.

Crews say there is smoke visible in the area.

Beverly Place is closed in both directions north of Austin Bluffs while crews are in the area.

Beverly closed both directions north of Austin Bluffs. Right lane, westbound Austin Bluffs closed east of Beverly. https://t.co/YHHlQsEEt7 — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 10, 2021

11 News has calls into the fire department for more information; we will update this article as we learn more.

