Colorado Springs Fire Department investigating smoke coming from sewer system
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating smoke coming from a storm sewer system near Austin Bluffs and Academy.
Crews say there is smoke visible in the area.
Beverly Place is closed in both directions north of Austin Bluffs while crews are in the area.
11 News has calls into the fire department for more information; we will update this article as we learn more.
