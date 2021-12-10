Colorado National Guard provides continued support to state COVID-19 response

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - By order of Gov. Jared Polis, members of the Colorado National Guard are providing continued support to the state of Colorado’s COVID-19 response efforts.

With more than 100 CONG members already assisting the State Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, an additional 22 Soldiers and Airmen have been activated this week for vaccine and medical planning, vaccine site management, building and managing urgent care outreach, medical analysis of COVID-19 trends, and support to the CDPHE state laboratory in Lowry, Colorado.

“Our Colorado National Guard’s continuous service during the past two years has helped our civilian partners and frontline workers to focus their critical efforts in the war against COVID-19,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said. “Our team’s continued readiness during these challenging times is due in no small part to the support of our behind-the-scenes heroes—our families, employers and communities.”

Joint Task Force-Centennial’s COVID-19 task force, initially activated March 13, 2020, has been on duty for more than 630 days supporting the state with testing, contact tracing, planning, and vaccine transportation and distribution during the longest emergency response in Colorado history.

The CONG continues to protect the force, families and all Americans while maintaining readiness for state and federal missions.

