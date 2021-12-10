Advertisement

Colorado governor responds to court not stopping Texas abortion ban, but allowing clinics to sue

Texas abortion law graphic
Texas abortion law graphic(Gray DC)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor shared a statement on Friday after the Supreme Court left Texas’ ban on most abortions in place.

The decision by the court also allows clinics to sue if they want to challenge the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. Click here for more on the decision.

“Colorado has a long history of protecting women’s reproductive freedom and we will continue to do so,” a statement from the Office of Governor Jared Polis reads. “Today’s misguided decision from the Supreme Court underscores the challenges that lay ahead. It’s worth considering by lawmakers and even Colorado voters whether we need additional protections or even a constitutional amendment so that no legislators or future governors could undermine our freedom.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
North Academy/Austin Bluffs standoff 12/10/2021
Man killed after reportedly firing shots at officers during standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
Bobby Turner and Lindsey McCartan were arrested Nov. 30, 2021.
Duo accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in property across El Paso County
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing ‘historic’ increases, yet again

Latest News

Firefighter accused of sexual assault
‘Police activity’ outside Woodland Park along Highway 24
Quiet Weekend
Frigid Friday Night
Colorado State Patrol shares tips to prevent drunk driving
Colorado State Patrol shares tips to prevent deadly crashes from drinking and driving
Quiet Weekend
Quiet Weekend