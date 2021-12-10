Colorado governor responds to court not stopping Texas abortion ban, but allowing clinics to sue

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor shared a statement on Friday after the Supreme Court left Texas’ ban on most abortions in place.

The decision by the court also allows clinics to sue if they want to challenge the nation’s most restrictive abortion law. Click here for more on the decision.

“Colorado has a long history of protecting women’s reproductive freedom and we will continue to do so,” a statement from the Office of Governor Jared Polis reads. “Today’s misguided decision from the Supreme Court underscores the challenges that lay ahead. It’s worth considering by lawmakers and even Colorado voters whether we need additional protections or even a constitutional amendment so that no legislators or future governors could undermine our freedom.”

