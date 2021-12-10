Advertisement

BATTLE OF THE BELLS: It’s KKTV’s AM team versus PM team as we raise money for the Salvation Army!

Salvation Army(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Click here to donate to the KKTV morning team! All proceeds go to helping people right here in southern Colorado!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army Battle of the Bells is back, and our 11 News morning crew hopes you’ll help us defeat the evening team.

Our evening coworkers are trying to sabotage us. If you’re really a winner, you shouldn’t have to stoop to dirty tactics!

Our morning team is made up of a group of rock stars who come to work in the middle of the night to put together three and a half hours’ worth of newscasts. Whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we’re a fun-loving, tight-knit gang who work hard while others sleep and deeply care about the community we serve!

The evening team sleeps in and rolls into the newsroom in the middle of the afternoon. They do a little bit of news.

Our nightsiders brag that they won the Battle of the Bells last year, but that was only because far more people are grocery shopping in the late afternoon and evening versus the morning! But you can help the morning crew get the advantage by simply clicking here to donate! (Though we would love it if you stopped by and said hi! We’ll be at the King Soopers off Stetson Hills and Powers this Friday between 6 a.m.-9 a.m.)

In all seriousness, whether you donate to our incredible morning team or to those other guys (rumored to be at the King Soopers between 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday), all proceeds go towards assisting those in our community needing a little extra help this year. Just $1 will go a long ways towards providing children with a Christmas gift and families with food this holiday season. Please click here to donate to the Salvation Army, or stop by King Soopers between 6 a.m.-9 a.m. or 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and put your donation in the red kettle!

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

