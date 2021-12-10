Advertisement

2021 Violent Crime rate on pace to be highest since 2021

By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Across Colorado, crime overall is on the rise, and it’s not just because of the pandemic. Thursday the Common Sense Institute (CSI) released information on how the state as a whole was doing when it came to crime rates.

Former DA for the 18th Judicial District, George Brauchler and Former DA for the 2nd Judicial District, Mitch Morrisey presented the data during a press conference.

According to CSI, the violent crime rate in Colorado is on track to be the highest it has been since 1994, and overall crime has been increasing for the past 10 to 15 years.

“Violent crime is at 30% over the last decade which is very disturbing to somebody like me who is a prosecutor since the early 80′s,” said Morrisey. “Colorado is number one auto theft in the country. It’s The number one place in crime rate for auto theft. Also over that period of time that we looked at property crimes, we are number one in property crimes in Colorado.”

Morrisey tells 11 News violent crimes are up 30% over the past decade in Colorado. In the press conference, Brauchler and Morrisey said the total cost of crime in Colorado in 2020 totaled more than $27 billion, which includes both tangible and intangible costs. If you break that down, the average cost for each Coloradan would be $4,762 per year.

Both former district attorneys did not like where Colorado stood on the crime spectrum and believe something needs to be done to stop the crime rate from growing.

“We have broken from the national average in a way that I didn’t expect. I thought we might be a leader and someways over what the rest of the country was seeing. But these numbers are an indication that whatever it is we’ve been doing over the past 10 years when it comes to public safety we’re not doing it well,” says Brauchler.

CSI hopes releasing this data helps spark conversations to help get Colorado back on track to where it was years ago.

Click here to read the full CSI report.

