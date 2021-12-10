13 pounds of heroin found in a child car seat along a Colorado highway

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a major drug bust after they pulled over a suspect who was following too close on I-70.

The drug seizure happened on Wednesday near Vail. What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a serious discovery.

“Contact was made with the driver who gave consent to have the vehicle and its contents searched,” a news release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The driver quickly admitted to illegal narcotics being hidden inside a child car seat where several packages of suspected Heroin were located.”

Authorities discovered about 13.5 pounds of suspected heroin.

The driver of the vehicle, Mario Contreras Lopez, age 23 of California is being held on a $100,000 bond and is now facing several felony drug charges including:

Distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance-Heroin, a class 1 Drug Felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance-Heroin, a class 4 Drug Felony

Special Offender importation of Heroin, a class 1 Drug Felony

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.