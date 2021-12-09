WANTED: Suspect in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver Dec. 2 following an incident on the southeast side of the city.

Police say they were called to the scene near Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive at about 9 p.m. that night. According to CSPD, a pedestrian was struck and the driver who hit the pedestrian left the area.

On Thursday, police released photos of what is believed to be a vehicle similar to the one involved in the crash.

Based on evidence left at the scene, along with eyewitness accounts, the vehicle is described as a dark colored, possibly dark blue, 1998-2005 Chevrolet Blazer with damage to the area surrounding the passenger side headlight.

“The pictures provided show similar type vehicles but are not the actual vehicle,” police added in a news release.

A family member of the victim reached out to 11 News and explained he is the father of a 2-year-old and is in “really bad shape,” with multiple fractures.

If you have any information on the incident you are asked to call 719-444-7000. 11 News will be following up on this story and we hope to provide updates in this article or a future article as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.