Stuff a Stocking: Family asks for community donations to support those needing help this holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gift drives are common this time of year for larger items, but something small like a stocking filled with trinkets can easily get forgotten-- unless you’re Kim Distaso Nuss.

“I think everybody needs a little help this year, it doesn’t matter what community you’re in,” Distaso Nuss said. She, along with her husband and grown children, are on a mission to ensure as many children as possible have a stocking filled by Santa on Christmas morning.

“As a child, I couldn’t wait for my mom, or ‘Santa Claus’ to give me my stocking and to find the little treasures that were there. My kids enjoy it so much. All the big organizations can help families get you the gifts that you need for your kids, but this is something different and something really special we wanted to do.”

Distaso Nuss was shocked to see 100 children get registered to receive stockings in just three days. “We were hoping to get 30. To have over 100 is beyond mind blowing, we’re very excited.” But-- they only have enough donations to provide stockings to 50 children right now. That’s where they’re asking the community to step in.

“We need to see [donations] doubled,” Distaso Nuss said. “We have a lot of 9 to 15 year olds, boys and girls but mostly girls. The teens get forgotten every year, bless their hearts. We’ve got at least 40 teens signed up, that’s pretty big.”

Donations can be dropped off at two locations by Monday, Dec. 13:

Lotus Salon and Spa (202 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd #Q, Colorado Springs, CO) Selah Mountain Ranch thrift store: (405 Broadway, Penrose, CO)

Search ‘Selah Mountain Ranch’ on Facebook and message them if you’d like to register your children to receive stockings. The event is Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Selah Mountain Ranch thrift store at the address above, 6-8 p.m. Parents will come and stuff stockings for their children for free.

There are no constraints on who can register. “Stockings mean family, because they’re all along the fireplace, and anytime you walk in, you know who belongs.”

Below is a list of items needed:

Freemont county family wants to help ensure as many children as possible have a full stocking Christmas morning (Selah Mountain Ranch thrift store)

