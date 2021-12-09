Advertisement

Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, with notes of oak.

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

