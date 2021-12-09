Advertisement

More than 4.5 million sign up for Affordable Care Act health coverage

The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Currently, millions of people across the country are enrolling in healthcare insurance programs for next year.

On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that more than 4.5 million people have already signed up for 2022 health coverage on the federal and state-based exchanges so far, taking advantage of subsidized plans through the Affordable Care Act.

Plan selections in the 33 states using the exchange site healthcare.gov are up 5% from a comparable period last year.

Signups have increased 9% in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid to low-income adults.

Plan selections are up 20% in Texas and 9% in Florida, the two largest markets on the federal exchange.

People who want coverage to begin on Jan. 1 must select a policy by Dec. 15 by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.
Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues
Police cars can be seen at the site of deadly crash involving a police cruiser and pedestrian. ...
Pedestrian killed in collision with Colorado Springs police SUV near downtown
Daytime footage outside the scene of a shooting on Herd Street southeast of downtown Colorado...
Springs officer shoots and kills suspect threatening police with knife
Joy Tomlinson and Shane Wynn.
2 arrested in El Paso County with more than 2 pounds of meth and 800 fentanyl pills seized
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a standoff in Security-Widefield that began on Dec. 7...
Suspect arrested after threatening law enforcement, barricading self inside Security-Widefield home

Latest News

Driver sought in Springs hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 1
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Mich. school district faces two $100M suits after shooting
NASA launched a new X-ray telescope designed to unravel mysteries of black holes. (Source: NASA...
NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes