Montana beats Air Force 66-48, Falcons win streak snapped at 7

Air Force basketball logo
Air Force basketball logo(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISSOULA, Mont. (KKTV) - Air Force men’s basketball’s hot streak was cooled off Wednesday against Montana, losing 66-48 to end their win streak at 7 games.

Air Force allowed a combined 22-3 run to the Grizzlies near the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half, putting a close game out of reach.

Senior A.J. Walker had 18 points to lead all Air Force scorers. The Falcons will play next at Arkansas State Dec. 19 at noon.

