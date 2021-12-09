Montana beats Air Force 66-48, Falcons win streak snapped at 7

MISSOULA, Mont. (KKTV) - Air Force men’s basketball’s hot streak was cooled off Wednesday against Montana, losing 66-48 to end their win streak at 7 games.

Air Force allowed a combined 22-3 run to the Grizzlies near the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half, putting a close game out of reach.

Senior A.J. Walker had 18 points to lead all Air Force scorers. The Falcons will play next at Arkansas State Dec. 19 at noon.

