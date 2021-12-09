Advertisement

Duo accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in property across El Paso County

Bobby Turner and Lindsey McCartan were arrested Nov. 30, 2021.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and woman accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars in construction equipment and other property are now facing a slew of charges.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Bobby Turner, 46, and Lindsey McCartan, 27, following an alleged months-long crime spree across the county.

The sheriff’s office says the couple came on the radar in October after its Criminal Intelligence Unit launched an investigation into a string of thefts of campers, trailers, and construction equipment dating back to June.

“These thefts occurred at addresses in both the city of Colorado Springs and in unincorporated El Paso County.  The cumulative monetary loss to victims resulting from these thefts was approximately $450,000,” the sheriff’s office said.

With the help of a SWAT team, detectives arrested the duo on the last day of November. Both now face a laundry list of charges.

The sheriff’s office says they were able to return some of the stolen property to the rightful owners, but “unfortunately much of what was stolen may never be recovered.”

EPSO urges anyone who believes they may be a victim in this crime to call Detective Jeff Schulz at 719-520-7651 or via email at jeffreyschulz@elpasoco.com.

