Driver sought in Springs hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 1

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a serious crash in a southeast Springs neighborhood Wednesday night.

He or she collided with two parked cars on Granada Drive -- a residential street -- and seriously injured one of their passengers.

Officers responded to the neighborhood just before 10 p.m. on reports of the hit-and-run collision.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department was informed of a crash in the 2500 block of Granada Drive involving a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck and two parked cars,” police said.

Police say the three people in the truck ran from the scene but that the injured passenger was later found at an area hospital. The other passenger has since been located and was unhurt.

The driver is suspected of speeding and drinking before getting behind the wheel. Detectives with CSPD’s Major Crash Team have not identified him or her and are calling on the public for help. Anyone with information that can help solve the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

