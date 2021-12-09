Advertisement

Business owner near Monument hit twice in one week by thieves

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado small business owner has to deal with damage done and stolen merchandise after her store was hit twice in less than a week by two different criminals.

Both break-ins were caught on surveillance camera at the Sinclair gas station located at 1949 Woodmoor Drive. The business is just to the east of I-25 off Highway 105.

The first crime happened on Dec. 2 at 1:18 in the morning. The business owner tells 11 News the thief did damage to the door before they punched out a window. She added the suspect was not wearing gloves, which means the person may have marks on their hands. The business owner also believes the criminal may have a tattoo on their hand. On Dec. 2, more than $7,500 worth of merchandise was stolen. The cost to repair the damage done was about $1,400.

After the business owner spent five hours cleaning up the broken glass, she’s still finding small shards in her store.

The second break-in happened on Dec. 7. The thief tried to break the boarded window before grabbing a giant rock to break the door. The second thief did about $300 worth of damage to merchandise. Once again, the repairs were costly.

If you have any information on either crime, you’re asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-520-6666 and reference either of these case numbers:

21-14784

21-15060

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Krutitskiy on the left. Nikolay Krutitskiy, pictured in the upper right.
Colorado man found guilty of murdering his own son in Yoder
Joy Tomlinson and Shane Wynn.
2 arrested in El Paso County with more than 2 pounds of meth and 800 fentanyl pills seized
Home that became known as "a little slice of hell." June of 2021.
‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs expected to hit the market this week with a whole new look
Police cars can be seen at the site of deadly crash involving a police cruiser and pedestrian. ...
Pedestrian killed in collision with Colorado Springs police SUV near downtown
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a standoff in Security-Widefield that began on Dec. 7...
Suspect arrested after threatening law enforcement, barricading self inside Security-Widefield home

Latest News

Suspects
WATCH: 2 people break into a business near Monument, help identify the criminals
Suspect taken into custody on I-25 12/6/21.
Woman identified following a chase down I-25 that ended in at least 1 shot being fired by a trooper north of Monument
Snow for some Friday
Wind & Cooler Friday
Chinook Trail Middle School.
Police explain why alleged threats at 2 Colorado Springs schools were only rumors