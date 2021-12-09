BATTLE OF THE BELLS: Help KKTV raise money for the Salvation Army

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here to donate!

The Battle of the Bells is back in 2021 as the KKTV Evening Team takes on the KKTV Morning Team. The friendly competition is simple, you can donate to the Evening Team by clicking here. Or you can donate to the Morning Team. Whichever team raises the most money, gets bragging rights!

The Evening Team is made up of some amazing people who want to help the Salvation Army help others in our community! Click here to donate and help the Evening Team win!

In 2020, the Evening Team won after the community helped them raise $1,634.73 for the Salvation Army.

All of the money raised stays in El Paso County. When you put just $1 in a red kettle, it could feed a kid for all of next summer!

Click here to donate!

If you can’t tell, this article was written by a member of the evening staff. All of the above links will help the Evening Team win. If you want to help the Morning Team, out of fairness, you can click here. That wasn’t a mistake, that tiny little hyperlink on the “e” is called strategy...

ABOUT THE SALVATION ARMY FROM THEIR WEBSITE :

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Our message is based on the Bible, our ministry is motivated by the love of God, and our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ as we meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Every program we offer is rooted in our passion to serve God by serving the lost, the vulnerable, the needy, the poor, the hurting, the helpless, and the hopeless.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.