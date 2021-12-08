‘We wish you luck:’ Fort Carson soldier leaves Colorado to compete in Miss America
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - From Miss Fort Carson, to Miss Colorado, and aspirations to be Miss America!
Maura Spence Carroll, an active-duty soldier from the Mountain Post, will represent the Centennial State on the national stage. She’s set to compete in the Miss America Pageant from Dec. 12 to the 16.
She was the first active-duty soldier to win the Miss Colorado pageant on June 8. According to her bio on the Miss America Pageant website, Spence-Carroll’s social impact initiative is “22 Too Many: Ending The Epidemic of Military and Veteran Suicide.”
Fort Carson officials posted on Tuesday that she is officially on her way to the competition in Connecticut, wishing her good luck:
