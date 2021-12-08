Advertisement

UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home that became known as "a little slice of hell." June of 2021.
‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs expected to hit the market this week with a whole new look
Joy Tomlinson and Shane Wynn.
2 arrested in El Paso County with more than 2 pounds of meth and 800 fentanyl pills seized
Roman Krutitskiy on the left. Nikolay Krutitskiy, pictured in the upper right.
Colorado man found guilty of murdering his own son in Yoder
D-20 logo.
Principal of a Colorado Springs high school addresses alleged incident involving a student looking up pictures of guns
Suspect taken into custody on I-25 12/6/21.
Woman arrested after incident on the north side of El Paso County, at least 1 shot fired by a trooper

Latest News

Police lights and crime tape can be seen on Herd Street southeast of downtown Colorado Springs...
CSPD investigating shooting involving police officer
Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of...
Family friend gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler
Police cars can be seen at the site of deadly crash involving a police cruiser and pedestrian. ...
Pedestrian killed in collision with Colorado Springs police SUV near downtown
According to the NCEL, Scotty Thomas decided to take both prizes as lump-sum payments so he...
Man receives double the winnings after accidentally playing same numbers twice in lottery