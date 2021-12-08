Tallest tower in city history proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs company has proposed a 25 story multi-use building for the city’s southwest corner.

The O’Neil Group, which currently owns Catalyst Campus on the city’s east side, has had pre-application meetings with the city’s Urban Renewal Authority. Their plan for the building includes 300 luxury apartments, a 5 level parking garage, street level storefronts, and an adjacent 11 story office building. The estimated budget is $270.1 Million.

Bob Cope with the city’s economic development office sat in on the developer’s meetings with the city. He says, a formal application from The O’Neil Group is likely soon.

“It’s really what we’ve envisioned all along for that area, to be more dense, and really being a 21st century downtown ... A 25 story building is totally in line with the vision” Cope said. “With limited information, people are envisioning this huge, towering structure, when really it’s not much taller than what we have here already.”

The tower would stand about 20 feet taller than the current tallest member of the city’s skyline, the Wells Fargo building. Despite popular belief, there is no height ordinance for the city’s skyline to protect the mountain view. That’s a myth, according to the city’s chief communications officer. “In the core high rise area of downtown, there is no height restriction,” Cope said.

The city has been working for more than 20 years to give southwest downtown a face lift, replacing dated structures with modern developments. The idea is to make that corner of the city more desirable to work and live in. In more recent years, the city’s housing crisis has worsened as builders are not being able to keep up with demand. Economists say housing, including apartments, cannot go up fast enough.

Cope said, he envisions more buildings going into the same area of southwest downtown in coming years, but he says it will not appear dense in the way people may think. “You’re going to have spacing, view corridors, light corridors, open space for people and pedestrians and plazas and that sort of thing, so you’re not going to get a concrete canyon. You’re not going to get a dark, sunless area. It was master planned by some of the best urban planners in the world really.”

If the project moves according to plan, Cope estimates building permits would come in 2022 with construction starting late that year or early 2023. On that timeline, construction would be done in 2024 or 2025.

