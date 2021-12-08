Advertisement

Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood alongside I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from its perch alongside I-65 in Tennessee.

For over 20 years, Bill Dorris kept the statue of Forrest on his private property, along with flags representing the Confederate states. The display could be seen from I-65 in the Crieve Hall neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The statue was removed from the location Tuesday, WSMV reports.

Dorris erected the statue in the late 1990s. He said he purposely placed it in plain view of the interstate to remind Tennesseans and visitors to the state of its history.

Dorris has since passed away.

The statue has been a continuous subject of debate in recent years, following the removal or relocation of many historical monuments around the country.

Activists have vandalized the monument over the years, with the most recent attempt leaving the word “monster” on the side of Forrest’s horse.

In September, Middle Tennessee State University voted unanimously in favor of gaining permission from the state to remove Forrest’s name from its Army ROTC building.

In July, a bust of Forrest was one of three that were removed from Tennessee’s capitol building.

