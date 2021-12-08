Advertisement

Shelter-in-place order for a Security-Widefield neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Security-Widefield neighborhood Tuesday night.

Just before 10:15 p.m. the sheriff’s office issued the following message:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 12-07-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of 2200 Block Bison Dr. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

Click here for updates from the sheriff’s office or to sign up for Peak Alerts, an emergency notification system for El Paso and Teller Counties.

We will provide updates as they become available.

