Springs sex assault suspect accused of preying on girls on Snapchat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 28-year-old man is accused of preying on young girls on social media and facing multiple counts of sex assault on a child.

Police announced Wednesday that an investigation was launched in October, resulting in the arrest of suspect Angel Perez. Perez is charged with several counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Perez was allegedly meeting girls on Snapchat. Police are concerned there could be more victims and ask anyone with knowledge to come forward.

“CSPD Special Victims detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect. If anyone has any information or was a victim of Mr. Perez, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000,” police said.

Jail records show Perez remains in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $80,000 bond.

