Police activity near Sabin Middle school impacts student pick up on Wednesday, no students in danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents going to pick up their children at Sabin Middle School on Wednesday may be re-routed due to police activity in the area.

The incident started just before 3:30 p.m. and did not involve the school. 11 News is working to learn more about what happened, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.

The following was sent to parents and guardians of students at Sabin Middle School:

“Due to police presence near Sabin, the dismissal process may be impacted. Police are responding to a call that did not involve Sabin, but because of the police presence, there you may be re-routed if picking your student up from school today. All students and staff remain safe. Thank you.”

The school is located just east of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle.

This story may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the police activity. If the activity is not criminal in nature, this article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform people who live in the area or have students at the school with the latest information on police activity near a school campus.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.