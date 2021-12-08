Newborn baby found dead as investigation into Colorado cold case continues

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 20 years after a newborn baby was found dead in Colorado authorities aren’t giving up on the case.

On Wednesday, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on their investigative efforts attempting to locate the person responsible for abandoning “2002 Brighton Baby John Doe.” The baby was found in September of 2002 outside an auto repair shop in Brighton. A staff member found the body under the bush and pathologists determined the infant had been born healthy the prior evening. The cause of death is unknown.

Brighton Baby John Doe was found wrapped in a blue blank with the words “Skate Bear.” A picture of the child and a graphic on the blanket are at the top of this article.

The sheriff’s office added they have partnered with a company called Othram to build a genealogical profile for the newborn. Building the profile costs about $5,000 and anyone interested in contributing funds can click here.

Call Det. Byron Kastilahn at (970) 356-4015 with any information. More details on the case below:

