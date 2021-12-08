New threat against Chinook Trail Middle, Elementary schools debunked; parents notified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New threats against a Colorado Springs middle and elementary school has been deemed uncredible, but the district continues to take every precaution, a spokesperson for Academy District 20.

Chinook Trail Middle School was already the subject one disproven threat over the weekend, spokesperson Allison Cortez said.

“Although that situation was remedied yesterday, overnight new social media threats popped up, this time impacting both Chinook Trail Middle School and Elementary,” Cortez said in an email to media.

The schools share a campus on the northeast side of the Springs.

The district learned of the new threats Tuesday night and immediately contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to a letter sent to parents and shared with 11 News, police have identified the students involved and do not believe there is any legitimate threat against the schools. Both schools are open Wednesday, but the district said parents may keep their children home if they prefer.

Cortez told 11 News the number of school threats had ticked up in recent days following the shooting at a Michigan high school. None of the local threats were found to be credible.

“The events that happened in Michigan last week have definitely put everyone in our region at high alert. Every time we see a national case like this happen, we start to experience the same thing here locally.”

Cortez said every rumored threat is taken seriously by school districts and local law enforcement.

“Our schools are one of the safest places that you can be. We have security teams, SROs [school resource officers], and we work closely with CSPD when we are aware of threats like this. We have protocols in place like logins, lockouts, secure parameters to keep our students safe and it’s our number one priority. Even when it’s not credible, we still bring in increase security onto that campus because we know that that’s going to make our students feel safer when they integrate back in after a rumor like this has happened.”

Below is the letter sent to families of Chinook Middle and Elementary students:

“Dear Chinook Trail Families,

Yesterday Chinook Trail Middle School dealt with a report of a potential threat against the school made via social media. While this situation was remedied and deemed non-credible, unfortunately, last night we learned of additional social media threats.

Thankfully, many parents reached out and informed us of these incidents and their concerns. Thank you for your assistance.

Last night, we worked with Academy District 20 (ASD20) Security and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). All rumored threats are being investigated by CSPD. We have identified the students involved and at this point, CSPD has deemed all threats non-credible. We will work with the parents of those involved, CSPD, and utilize district policy to issue appropriate consequences.

Additionally, we will continue to stay in close communication with both the ASD20 Security Team and CSPD. Today is business as usual at CTMS and CTES. However if you prefer to keep your student home, we completely understand and respect your decision.

These are incredibly challenging situations, and they can change rapidly. Please continue to let us know if you see or learn any new information. And please encourage your students not so share these types of posts, rather ask them to share the information with a trusted adult.

Thank you for your continued support,

Tom Andrew, Principal CTMS

Pat Schumaker, Principal CTES”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.