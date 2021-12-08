I-25 ‘Gap’ Express Lanes between Monument and Castle Rock open for testing this Friday, expect increased law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting on Friday, the drive from Castle Rock to Monument should be a lot smoother for people as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tests the new Express Lanes.

Drivers are expected to be able to utilize the new lanes starting Friday at 8 a.m. on I-25. The Express Lanes make up about 14 miles of the 18-mile Gap project. Tolls are currently being waived as the project opened the lanes far ahead of schedule.

“Opening the Express Lanes early improves safety and travel reliability on the I-25 South Gap corridor,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Commuters will have reliable travel times over the long-term, and experience a vastly improved stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. Whether commuting to work or traveling the state, drivers will reach their destinations quicker and safer. We are thrilled to open the Express Lanes a year ahead of schedule and within budget.”

CDOT says the public can expect an increase in law enforcement.

Click here for more information from CDOT. on the Gap Project.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT EXPRESS LANES:

During the testing period, before tolling is in place, drivers are encouraged to use the Express Lanes free of charge, and can enter through the dashed white lines northbound two miles north of County Line Road and at Larkspur, or southbound just south of Castle Rock and Larkspur. Tolls will be temporarily waived during this time to ensure system and technological performance. When using the lanes, drivers are reminded to not cross the solid white lines; enter and exit at the designated areas only, shown with a white dotted line; and obey posted speed limits. The Express Lanes cannot be used to pass slower moving vehicles. During a snowstorm, it is possible there will be safety closures including the Express Lanes.

REMAINING CONSTRUCTION WORK:

While much of the construction is complete including the Express Lanes, wider shoulders, five reconstructed bridges, four wildlife crossings, new pavement and enhanced technology, other work remains to be done. Through the spring and summer of 2022, crews will finish the remaining permanent paving and striping operations near Larkspur, tolling infrastructure and other minor construction activities to reach project completion. Motorists should expect various overnight lane closures, including the Express Lanes, while the last of the construction wraps up. The project is scheduled to be completely finished by November 2022.

