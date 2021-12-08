Advertisement

Governor Polis express concerns about unvaccinated people, 25 children currently hospitalized

As of today, 41% of the eligible people in our state have received the booster shot. The COVID-19 and booster shots are the best lines of protection against the Omicron variant.
As of today, 41% of the eligible people in our state have received the booster shot. The...
As of today, 41% of the eligible people in our state have received the booster shot. The COVID-19 and booster shots are the best lines of protection against the Omicron variant.(AP)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is providing a COVID-19 update for Coloradans as the Omicron variant now has two confirmed cases in the state.

25 children between the ages of zero to 17 are hospitalized from COVID-19 in the state. According to the state, these kids are all unvaccinated. State health leaders are boosting their efforts in response to these hospitalizations and the Omicron variant.

As of today, 41% of the eligible people in our state have received the booster shot. Governor Polis feels this is a good start. This is important as experts say people that receive the booster shot are three times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Governor is expressing concerns about the challenges people are facing with getting a booster shot. Many people have not received the booster shot because they cannot make an appointment because of their work availability. Many clinics are continuing to be short staffed which is making it a challenge to find someone that is certified to take their place.

The state is now expanding hours at clinics along the Front Range including Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

“If you haven’t gotten your first shot yet, please get it,” said Governor Polis. “Start protecting yourself. If you are fully vaccinated, please get that booster. Three vaccines are necessary. That wasn’t known a year ago, but it’s known today.”

Governor Polis states if you get the vaccine this week, you will have protection from COVID-19 by Christmas.

“We want it to be available for you today so if you need that booster, you will have that protection by Christmas,” said Governor Polis. “Go ahead and get it this week or this weekend.”

Each of these clinics recommends appointments, but can accommodate walk-ins if the doses are available:

Chapel Hills Mall - 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

· Hours of operation: 7 days a week, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

· Register online for an appointment

Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney) - 680 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs CO, 80909

· Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

· Register online for an appointment

Pueblo Mall - 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008

· Hours of operation: Tuesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

· Register online for an appointment

