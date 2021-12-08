Donations needed to help 41 animals taken in by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region from a shelter in Texas that was in dire need of help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) took in dozens of animals from an overcrowded shelter.

According to HSPPR, a shelter in Texas was at risk of losing their accreditation and they were in dire need of help. HSPPR took in 41 pets, most going to the Colorado Springs location and others going to the Pueblo location.

“Most of these pets are underaged and will be heading to loving foster homes where they can grow big and strong before being available for adoption,” a post by HSPPR reads. “As we continue to care for these animals and pets in our community, your donation today will help provide pets with the behavioral, medical, and essential care they need.”

Click here to give.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.