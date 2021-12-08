Advertisement

Donations needed to help 41 animals taken in by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region from a shelter in Texas that was in dire need of help

Animals taken in by HSPPR from a shelter in Texas need help.
Animals taken in by HSPPR from a shelter in Texas need help.(HSPPR)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) took in dozens of animals from an overcrowded shelter.

According to HSPPR, a shelter in Texas was at risk of losing their accreditation and they were in dire need of help. HSPPR took in 41 pets, most going to the Colorado Springs location and others going to the Pueblo location.

“Most of these pets are underaged and will be heading to loving foster homes where they can grow big and strong before being available for adoption,” a post by HSPPR reads. “As we continue to care for these animals and pets in our community, your donation today will help provide pets with the behavioral, medical, and essential care they need.”

Click here to give.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Krutitskiy on the left. Nikolay Krutitskiy, pictured in the upper right.
Colorado man found guilty of murdering his own son in Yoder
Joy Tomlinson and Shane Wynn.
2 arrested in El Paso County with more than 2 pounds of meth and 800 fentanyl pills seized
Home that became known as "a little slice of hell." June of 2021.
‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs expected to hit the market this week with a whole new look
Police cars can be seen at the site of deadly crash involving a police cruiser and pedestrian. ...
Pedestrian killed in collision with Colorado Springs police SUV near downtown
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a standoff in Security-Widefield that began on Dec. 7...
Suspect arrested after threatening law enforcement, barricading self inside Security-Widefield home

Latest News

Generic police lights
Aircraft reportedly down in Huerfano County
Law enforcement outside the east entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park on Dec. 8, 2021.
2 including park ranger injured in shooting outside Rocky Mountain National Park
Developers are envisioning a 25 story building including apartments, parking, offices, and...
Tallest tower in city history proposed for downtown Colorado Springs
Suspect Angel Perez, 28.
Springs sex assault suspect accused of preying on girls on Snapchat