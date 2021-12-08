Advertisement

CSPD investigating shooting involving police officer

Police lights and crime tape can be seen on Herd Street southeast of downtown Colorado Springs...
Police lights and crime tape can be seen on Herd Street southeast of downtown Colorado Springs on Dec. 8, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed a southeast Springs neighborhood following a shooting involving an officer early Wednesday morning.

The call came in before 4 a.m. on Herd Street near Union and Monterey.

“Engine 23 responding, Engine 23, there’s a report of shots fired on this one, you’re gonna need to stage.” - Dispatch tape

Police have released limited information, including what led up to the shooting and whether anyone was hurt. Our crew at the scene can see police investigating around a home an in the nearby street.

11 News is expecting an update from a police department spokesperson later Wednesday morning; keep refreshing this page.

