CSPD investigating shooting involving police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed a southeast Springs neighborhood following a shooting involving an officer early Wednesday morning.

The call came in before 4 a.m. on Herd Street near Union and Monterey.

“Engine 23 responding, Engine 23, there’s a report of shots fired on this one, you’re gonna need to stage.” - Dispatch tape

Police have released limited information, including what led up to the shooting and whether anyone was hurt. Our crew at the scene can see police investigating around a home an in the nearby street.

