CSPD investigating shooting involving police officer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed a southeast Springs neighborhood following a shooting involving an officer early Wednesday morning.
The call came in before 4 a.m. on Herd Street near Union and Monterey.
“Engine 23 responding, Engine 23, there’s a report of shots fired on this one, you’re gonna need to stage.” - Dispatch tape
Police have released limited information, including what led up to the shooting and whether anyone was hurt. Our crew at the scene can see police investigating around a home an in the nearby street.
11 News is expecting an update from a police department spokesperson later Wednesday morning; keep refreshing this page.
